goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New $108.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on goeasy from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $76.74 on Friday. goeasy has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

