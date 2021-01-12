Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

GMED stock opened at $66.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

