Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the December 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $33.97.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.
