Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the December 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,373,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after buying an additional 596,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 107,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,215 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at about $451,000.

