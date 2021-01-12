Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 241.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 241.7%.

Shares of GWRS opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,611.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.28.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

GWRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

