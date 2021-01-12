Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of GNL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 418,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,663. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

