Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $4.09. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 108,169 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Cord Blood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $492.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 8.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 89.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 203,965 shares during the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

