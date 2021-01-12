Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.87.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.