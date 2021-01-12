Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $91.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,937,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

