GHOST (GHOST) Price Reaches $0.0671 on Major Exchanges

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One GHOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOST has a market capitalization of $976,527.97 and approximately $104,010.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GHOST has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00111082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00257885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00064580 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00061210 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.