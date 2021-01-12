Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Up 6%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 245,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 636,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

GTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Genetron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Genetron in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Genetron during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genetron during the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genetron by 61.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genetron during the third quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Genetron by 20.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

