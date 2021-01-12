Genesis Vision Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.29 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00006122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $267,727.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

