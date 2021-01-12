Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Up 9.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $43.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genesco traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.43. Approximately 308,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 264,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 169,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genesco by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $591.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

