General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $54.14. 315,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,267. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,586 shares of company stock worth $1,246,766. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

