Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $260.80 on Friday. Generac has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Analysts expect that Generac will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $66,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

