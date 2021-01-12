Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

