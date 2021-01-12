Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Shares Gap Up to $1,615.00

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,615.00, but opened at $1,695.00. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) shares last traded at $1,620.00, with a volume of 54,256 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,591.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,586.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.06.

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 17,751 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($21.09), for a total transaction of £286,501.14 ($374,315.57). Also, insider Charlotta Ginman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,607 ($21.00) per share, with a total value of £16,070 ($20,995.56). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,601 shares of company stock valued at $105,787,114.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

