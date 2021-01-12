Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Lowered to $2.25 at Scotiabank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $2.50 to $2.25 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, December 7th.
About Galiano Gold
