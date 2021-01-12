Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Lowered to $2.25 at Scotiabank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $2.50 to $2.25 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.