Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP.L) Plans Dividend of $0.12 (LON:GMP)

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP.L) (LON:GMP) declared a dividend on Monday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP.L) stock remained flat at $GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.11. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.75 ($0.11).
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP.L) Company Profile
