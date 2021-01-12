Gabelli Lowers Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Hold

Gabelli cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EGBN. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 28,651 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 177.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,202 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,193,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

