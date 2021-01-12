FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALDX. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

ALDX stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $397.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

