FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Allakos Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Allakos in a research report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will earn $10.07 per share for the year.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $127.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $157.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 24.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 95.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.