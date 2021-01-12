FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $6.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $361.66 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

