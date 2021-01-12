FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Issued By Truist Securiti

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.49 per share for the year.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE:B opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,241,000 after buying an additional 736,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 6,662.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after buying an additional 618,586 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Barnes Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 532,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after buying an additional 23,981 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 494,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Barnes Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 365,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 79,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.