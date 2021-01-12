FY2021 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Decreased by Analyst

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $11.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics stock opened at $151.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.12. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 97.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

