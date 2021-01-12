FY2021 EPS Estimates for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Reduced by Analyst

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAI International in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CAI International’s FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million.

CAI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CAI International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

CAI stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $581.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 8,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CAI International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other CAI International news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

