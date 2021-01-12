FY2020 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $55.38 on Monday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

