FY2020 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) Reduced by Analyst (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

QSR opened at C$80.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.38. The company has a market cap of C$24.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$77.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$36.48 and a 12-month high of C$89.32.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.693 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

