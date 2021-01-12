FY2020 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

NYSE:USB opened at $49.34 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.