FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Roku, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roku in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.77). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.48.

ROKU opened at $403.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $416.22.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,462.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Roku by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

