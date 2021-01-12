FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Denny’s Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $909.33 million, a P/E ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $22.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

