FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Shares of C stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

