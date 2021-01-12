Fusion (FSN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.93 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,809.98 or 0.96949032 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 74.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,087,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,517,653 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

