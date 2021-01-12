Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) received a €46.00 ($54.12) target price from Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.14 ($50.75).

FRA:FPE opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.06. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.