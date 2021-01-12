FTX Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $98.86 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.37 or 0.00024373 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a market cap of $789.64 million and approximately $98.86 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00041541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00326226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.56 or 0.03915521 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

