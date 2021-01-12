Frontier Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $14.76 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00112581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00064668 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00062236 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,905,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

