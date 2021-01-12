Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €60.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €60.40 ($71.06) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.19% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.35 ($58.06).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock traded down €1.18 ($1.39) on Tuesday, reaching €38.92 ($45.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,972 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.12. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

