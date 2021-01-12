Frax Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $26.18 million and $22.31 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00108402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00065860 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00255121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061233 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,715.50 or 0.84651780 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 26,036,651 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.