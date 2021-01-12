Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $21.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

