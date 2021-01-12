Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $21.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.
BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
