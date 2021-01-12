Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,599,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 619.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 360.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 140,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $5,997,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.