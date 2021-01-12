Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.
NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51.
In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,599,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 619.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 360.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 140,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $5,997,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
