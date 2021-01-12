Founders Capital Management Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $8.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,049. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

