Founders Capital Management Takes $2.63 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after buying an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,526,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,269,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.07. 4,382,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,757. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99.

