Founders Capital Management Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,698,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,498,231. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

