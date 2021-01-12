Founders Capital Management Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 363.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 123,861 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 66,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.12. 2,659,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,551. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92.

