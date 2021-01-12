Founders Capital Management Makes New $104,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.16. 7,857,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,026. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

