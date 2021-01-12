Founders Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,232 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.74. 2,288,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,275. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.88. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $311.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

