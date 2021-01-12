Founders Capital Management Acquires Shares of 97,355 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 218,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $188,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.19. 1,772,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,975. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.