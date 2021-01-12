Founders Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,652 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,489,000 after buying an additional 1,198,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Western Digital by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 627,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,836,000 after purchasing an additional 274,931 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

WDC traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,912,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

