Forum Merger III (OTCMKTS:FIIIU) Trading Down 3.9%

Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 18,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 44,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIIIU. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth $5,237,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth $8,179,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter worth $2,088,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III in the third quarter valued at about $6,370,000.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

