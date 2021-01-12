Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FOCS. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.43. 219,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,728. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.