FNB Protocol (FNB) Achieves Market Cap of $12.87 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $559.08 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00039676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00335991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.59 or 0.04048953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.